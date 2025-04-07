Kyle Tucker Does Something Not Seen in Last 20 Years of Chicago Cubs History on Sunday
The Chicago Cubs dropped a tough Sunday afternoon contest with the San Diego Padres, losing 8-7 at Wrigley FIeld.
Though Chicago lost, you can't blame Kyle Tucker, as he went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, two runs scored and three RBIs. He's now hitting .319 with a 1.203 OPS through 12 games, with the Cubs sitting at 7-5.
He's also made some team history of the last 20 years, according to @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy:
Kyle Tucker is the first Cubs player with at least 5 HR and 5 2B through his first 12 games of the season since Moisés Alou in 2004. He’s the first MLB player to do so since Nolan Arenado in 2022.
Acquired this offseason in a trade with the Houston Astros, the 28-year-old Tucker has been everything that Chicago could have wanted. A free agent at the end of the year, his pricetag just continues to go up, however.
An eight-year veteran of the Houston Astros and Cubs, he's a .275 career hitter with 130 homers and 432 RBIs. He's a three-time All-Star, a SIlver Slugger and a Gold Glove winner.
The Cubs will be back in action on Monday night for the start of a new series with the Texas Rangers. At 8-2, the Rangers are in first place in the American League West, but they have a negative run differential.
Left-hander Justin Steele will be on the mound for the Cubs. He's 2-1 with a 6.89 ERA. Nathan Eovaldi will pitch for Texas. He's 1-0 with a 1.20 ERA.
First pitch from Chicago is 7:40 p.m. ET.
