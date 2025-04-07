Fastball

Kyle Tucker Does Something Not Seen in Last 20 Years of Chicago Cubs History on Sunday

Tucker, acquired from the Houston Astros this past offseason, is certainly enjoying his new surroundings.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker (30) during the game against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on March 31.
The Chicago Cubs dropped a tough Sunday afternoon contest with the San Diego Padres, losing 8-7 at Wrigley FIeld.

Though Chicago lost, you can't blame Kyle Tucker, as he went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, two runs scored and three RBIs. He's now hitting .319 with a 1.203 OPS through 12 games, with the Cubs sitting at 7-5.

He's also made some team history of the last 20 years, according to @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy:

Kyle Tucker is the first Cubs player with at least 5 HR and 5 2B through his first 12 games of the season since Moisés Alou in 2004. He’s the first MLB player to do so since Nolan Arenado in 2022.

Acquired this offseason in a trade with the Houston Astros, the 28-year-old Tucker has been everything that Chicago could have wanted. A free agent at the end of the year, his pricetag just continues to go up, however.

An eight-year veteran of the Houston Astros and Cubs, he's a .275 career hitter with 130 homers and 432 RBIs. He's a three-time All-Star, a SIlver Slugger and a Gold Glove winner.

The Cubs will be back in action on Monday night for the start of a new series with the Texas Rangers. At 8-2, the Rangers are in first place in the American League West, but they have a negative run differential.

Left-hander Justin Steele will be on the mound for the Cubs. He's 2-1 with a 6.89 ERA. Nathan Eovaldi will pitch for Texas. He's 1-0 with a 1.20 ERA.

First pitch from Chicago is 7:40 p.m. ET.

