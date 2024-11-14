Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge Expected to Make Baseball History Not Seen Since 1955
Earlier this week, Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers were named finalists for the MVP Award in their respective leagues.
Both players are expected to win the awards, which would make them part of some history not seen in nearly 70 years.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
blown away by this fact that Judge (2nd MVP) + Ohtani (3rd) are expected to join next week...
only season where both MVPs had already won one previously (since BBWAA began voting in 1931):
1955 Yogi Berra, Roy Campanella (3rd for each)
Ohtani put together a masterful year for the World Champion Dodgers, hitting .310 with 54 homers and 130 RBI. He became the first player in history to go 50/50 in a season, also registering 59 stolen bases.
When Ohtani wins the award, it will be his third overall and his first in the National League. Only Frank Robinson has ever won the MVP Award in both leagues until this point.
What's even more impressive is that Ohtani put up these numbers while not being able to pitch. Pitching wasn't able to contribute to his MVP cause and he was also forced to work on arm-care in the midst of being the best hitter in baseball this season.
As for Judge, he hit .322, finishing just 11 points shy of the batting title in the American League. He also popped 58 homers and drove in 144 runs. This will be his second MVP Award, should he beat out Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals) and Juan Soto (Yankees).
The MVP Awards are announced on Nov. 21.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.