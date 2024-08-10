Fastball

Latest Loss Makes More Poor History For Chicago White Sox in Dreadful 2024 Season

The Chicago White Sox lost to the Chicago Cubs on Friday night, placing them in yet another poor group in baseball history.

Brady Farkas

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (45) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on Aug 9.
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (45) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on Aug 9. / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
The Chicago White Sox lost to the Chicago Cubs on Friday night, 7-6, at Guaranteed Rate Field. For the White Sox, it's just the latest indignity in a season full of them. At 28-90, the White Sox are the worst team in baseball by far, and they are potentially looking at becoming the worst team in all of baseball history.

According to StatsCentre, the White Sox are now the 7th-fastest team ever to reach 90 losses in a season, doing so in just 118 games.

They join the Cleveland Spiders (108 games in 1899), the Pittsburgh Allegheny's (109 games in 1890), the Washington Nationals (113 games in 1886), the Louisville Colonels (113 games in 1889), the Philadelphia Athletics (115 games in 1916) and St. Louis Browns (117 games in 1897).

Considering that each of those teams endured their poor seasons before 1920, the White Sox are quickest ever to 90 losses in the Modern Era, which began in 1920.

It's been a starting fall for the White Sox, who were in the playoffs just three years ago. Most people thought the Sox would be competitive for a long window, but it just didn't happen as injuries and regression set in for several pieces on the roster. Chicago also then traded away most of their key roster pieces in an effort to rebuild.

The two teams will play again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 7:15 p.m. ET. Left-hander Justin Steele will pitch against right-hander Chris Flexen, who goes for the White Sox. He's 2-11 this year.

