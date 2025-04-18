Fastball

Left-Handed Pitchers Across MLB Combine to Make History With Spotless Thursday

From Arizona Diamondbacks veteran Eduardo Rodriguez and New York Yankees reliever Tim Hill to Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Cristopher Sánchez, big league lefties went 5-0 on Thursday.

Miami, Florida, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) pitches in the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park.
Thursday was the day of the southpaw in MLB.

Arizona Diamondbacks veteran Eduardo Rodriguez was the first left-hander to take the mound, facing off against the Miami Marlins. He tossed 5.1 innings, allowing one earned run while racking up nine strikeouts in the D-Backs' eventual 6-4 win.

Andrew Heaney got the nod for the Pittsburgh Pirates shortly after, ultimately lasting 7.1 innings without giving up a run to the Washington Nationals. The Pirates' bullpen took care of business from there, helping Heaney claim the victory.

JP Sears of the Athletics and Cristopher Sánchez of the Philadelphia Phillies picked up wins later in the day, before reliever Tim Hill got credit for the New York Yankees' triumph over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Between those five lefties and every other southpaw who saw action out of the bullpen, left-handers went a combined 5-0 with a 1.48 ERA on Thursday. According to OptaSTATS, it marked the first time that lefties went 5-0 or better with an ERA under 1.50 on a single day since Aug. 10, 1981.

The Chicago White Sox's Martín Pérez, Kansas City Royals' Cole Ragans, Cincinnati Reds' Andrew Abbott, Baltimore Orioles' Cade Povich, New York Yankees' Carlos Rodón, New York Mets' David Peterson, San Diego Padres' Kyle Hart and Los Angeles Angels' Tyler Anderson are the lefties expected to start Friday's slate of games.

