Longtime Kansas City Royals Star Joins Willie Mays in Awesome Baseball History

Since the start of 2024, there have been 2 instances of an MLB player having multiple XBH in each game of a doubleheader.



Both were by the @Royals' Salvador Perez (8/26/2024 & yesterday).



He's the first player to accomplish the feat 2 years in a row since Willie Mays (1960-61). pic.twitter.com/l56B3RMuRm