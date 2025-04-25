Longtime Kansas City Royals Star Joins Willie Mays in Awesome Baseball History
The Kansas City Royals swept a doubleheader on Thursday, beating the woeful Colorado Rockies 7-4 in the first game and 6-2 in the nightcap.
With the wins, the Royals are 12-14 overall while the losses drop the Rockies to 4-20. Colorado has the worst record in baseball.
Longtime Royals' catcher Salvador Perez had a big day, going 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs in Game 1, and then going 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs in Game 2.
His performance made some history not seen since Hall of Famer Willie Mays, according to @OptaSTATS:
Since the start of 2024, there have been 2 instances of an MLB player having multiple XBH in each game of a doubleheader.
Both were by the @Royals' Salvador Perez (8/26/2024 & yesterday).
He's the first player to accomplish the feat 2 years in a row since Willie Mays (1960-61).
Perez, 34, is hitting .220 this season with two home runs and 14 RBIs. One of the best players of his generation, he's a 14-year veteran who has spent his entire career with the Royals. He helped the Royals win the World Series in 2015 and led baseball in homers (48) and RBIs (121) back in 2021.
He's a nine-time All-Star, a five-time Gold Glover and a five-time Silver Slugger.
Mays is one of the best players in baseball history, so it's always fun to go back and admire his accomplishments.
A 23-year-veteran of the Major Leagues, Mays played for the New York and San Francisco Giants, as well as the Mets. He was a 20-time All-Star who made the All-Star Game every year from 1954-1972. He was a 12-time Gold Glover a two-time All-Star Game MVP, a 1954 World Series champion, a two-time MVP (1954, 1965) and a Rookie of the Year (1951).
His Baseball Reference page is littered with league-leading accolades: He led the league in runs scored twice, hits once (1960), triples three times, home runs four times, including hitting 52 home runs in 1965. He led the league in stole bases four times and won a batting title in 1954.
For his career, he was a .301 hitter. He's part of the 3,000 hit club (3,293) and the 600-home run club (660). He ranks sixth on the all-time home run list behind Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714), Albert Pujols (703) and Alex Rodriguez (696).
Mays was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1979 and was named to the All-Century team in 1999. He entered the Hall of Fame in the same year as Hack Wilson and executive Warren Giles.
Related MLB Stories
METS KEEP ROLLING: The New York Mets walked off the Phillies on Wednesday, moving to 12-1 at home. That's the best home start in team history. CLICK HERE:
OVERSEAS ACTION: Yasiel Puig, the former big-league All-Star, didn't take kindly to having a fastball thrown near his head while playing in the KBO. CLICK HERE:
BUDDY SYSTEM: Steven Kwan of the Guardians wore a pink wristband to let teammate David Fry know that he and his wife are expecting a baby girl. Here's the moment. CLICK HERE: