Los Angeles Angels' Infielder Does Something Almost Never Seen in Team History on Saturday
The Los Angeles Angels lost to the Minnesota Twins 5-1 on Saturday afternoon at Target Field, falling to 12-14 on the season.
That's currently good enough for last in the American League West.
Despite the loss, infielder Zach Neto put together a historic effort, going 3-for-4 with a home run and three stolen bases.
Per Matt Birch of Angels PR on social media:
Zach Neto is the second player in #Angels history with a home run and three stolen bases in a game, joining Chone Figgins (July 25, 2009 vs. Twins)
Neto, who began the year on the injured list, is hitting .300 since his season debut (9-for-30). He's got three homers, five RBIs and the three steals. He's posted a .323 on-base percentage and pairs with Mike Trout and Jorge Soler to make a solid top-third of the Halos order.
Since debuting in 2023, Neto is a career .243 hitter with 35 homers. He's one of the more talented players on the Angels roster. He was the No. 13 pick in the 2022 draft out of Campbell University.
As for Figgins, he was a 12-year veteran of the Angels, Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers, but his eight most productive seasons were in Anaheim. He helped them win the 2002 World Series, hitting .291 in total and making the All-Star Game in 2009.
The Angels and Twins will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch at 1:40 p.m. ET. Hard-throwing Jose Soriano will pitch for the Angels while Joe Ryan goes for Minnesota.
