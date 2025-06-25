Los Angeles Angels Lefty Joins World Series Champion, Shohei Ohtani in Team History
Pitching against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday afternoon, Los Angeles Angels lefty Yusei Kikuchi joined some elite company of the last 30 years of team history.
Per Matt Birch of the Angels PR department:
Yusei Kikuchi has now recorded 9+ strikeouts in three consecutive starts.
The only other #Angels pitchers in the last 30 years to do so are John Lackey and Shohei Ohtani.
Kikuchi struck out 12 batters over seven innings, giving up just two runs (none earned) on three hits. He's walked one, lowering his season ERA to 2.82. He tossed 105 pitches.
A seven-year veteran of the Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros and Angels, he's 43-53 entering play on Wednesday. At the time of this posting, he has a lifetime ERA of 4.39. He was an All-Star for Seattle in 2021.
As for the other names he joined? Lackey was an All-Star with the Angels in 2007 and he helped them win the World Series in 2002. He went 102-71 for the Halos over eight years, pitching to a 3.81 ERA. He paired with the likes of Jarrod Washburn, Francisco Rodriguez and Troy Glaus to make up the most successful era of Angels baseball.
As for Ohtani? His story is well known. A three-time MVP, and a World Series winner with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he's the most elite talent in the sport. A two-way star, he made three All-Star Games with the Angels. He went 38-19 in Anaheim with a 3.01 ERA before signing with the Dodgers before the 2024 season.
