Los Angeles Angels Make Wild Baseball History in Thriller vs. Astros
The Los Angeles Angels rallied to beat the Houston Astros on Monday night, 9-7, at MinuteMaid Park in Houston.
The Halos scored seven times in the top of the fifth inning to fuel the comeback from a 6-1 deficit. The Angels are now 19-29 on the season while the Astros are a surprising 21-27.
Los Angeles also was fueled by a power surge, getting home runs from rookie Nolan Schanuel, catcher Logan O'Hoppe, former top prospect Jo Adell and shortstop Zach Neto.
That foursome also made some unique baseball history in the win, according to Erica Weston of Bally Sports:
The Angels are the first team in MLB history to have a 22, 23, 24, and 25 year old homer in the same game
The 22-year-old Schanuel was selected in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of TCU. He his hitting .232 with five homers and 18 RBI while posting a .657 OPS.
The 23-year-old Neto is now hitting .252 with six homers and 17 RBI, while the 24-year-old O'Hoppe is now hitting .264 with four home runs.
Adell, the former can't-miss prospect, has broken out in a big way since being recalled. He's hitting .252 with nine homers and 22 RBI already through 115 at-bats. He's 25.
The two teams will play again on Tuesday afternoon with the first pitch slated for 8:10 p.m. ET. Griffin Canning will get the ball for the Angels while Cristian Javier will pitch for Houston.
Canning is 2-4 with a 5.21 ERA while Javier is 3-1 with a 3.23.
