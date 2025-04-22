Mike Trout Asserts Himself Further into History Books with Massive Home Run
Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout is now being credited with a 484-foot homer on Saturday night against the San Francisco Giants.
The blast was one of two homers he hit in that game, a contest that the Angels lost. His shot now gives him eight homers of 470 feet or more since Statcast started measuring in 2015.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
After an update, this HR from Sat is 484 ft
Longest in MLB since the start of 2024
Mike Trout now has 8 homers of 470+ ft under Statcast (2015), 2nd to Giancarlo Stanton (10)
His 3 HR of 480+ ft tie Stanton & Nomar Mazara for most in span
One of the best players in baseball history, Trout is hitting just .184 so far this season. He's got eight homers and 16 RBIs to go along with two stolen bases. He's an 11-time All-Star, a nine-time Silver Slugger, a three-time MVP, and a Rookie of the Year winner.
Lifetime, he's a .297 hitter with the 386 homers and 970 RBIs. He would assume to be a lock for the National Baseball Hall of Fame when his playing days are over.
The Angels were off on Monday but will be back at it again on Tuesday night when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Angel Stadium.
First pitch is set for 9:38 p.m. ET as Bailey Falter pitches for the Pirates. He's 1-2 with a 4.91 ERA on the year. Jose Soriano will take the ball for the Halos.
