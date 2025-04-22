Mike Trout Asserts Himself Further into History Books with Massive Home Run

After an update, this HR from Sat is 🚨484 ft🚨



Longest in MLB since the start of 2024



Mike Trout now has 8 homers of 470+ ft under Statcast (2015), 2nd to Giancarlo Stanton (10)



His 3 HR of 480+ ft tie Stanton & Nomar Mazara for most in span https://t.co/d8bpGweQGn