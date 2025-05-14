Los Angeles Angels on Track For Poor History Not Seen Since 1910 Season
The Los Angeles Angels enter play on Wednesday night at 17-24 and in last place in the American League West. With Mike Trout on the injured list, the Halos have had an extremely tepid offense so far this season, and it's on track to make some unwanted history not seen in more than 100 years.
Per @CodifyBaseball on social media:
The Los Angeles Angels have a .276 OBP this year.
Long way to go but the last MLB team to finish a season with a lower OBP than that was the 1910 White Sox.
Right now, the only starters with an on-base percentage above that .276 number are Nolan Schanuel (.348), Zach Neto (.330) and Jorge Soler (.304). Neto has only played 23 games since coming off the injured list. Yoan Moncada, fresh off the injured list himself, has a .383 on-base percentage in just 16 games.
The Angels went out this offseason and added Soler, Tim Anderson, Moncada and Travis d'Arnaud with the hope of breaking the longest playoff drought in the sport (since 2014), but it hasn't helped so far.
In addition to their offensive woes, free agent additions Yusei Kikuchi and Kyle Hendricks haven't been great in the rotation. Kikuchi is 0-4 with a 3.72 ERA and Hendricks is 1-4 with a 5.30. He'll be on the mound on Wednesday as the Angels take on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET. San Diego will send Randy Vasquez to the mound.
