Los Angeles Angels on Wrong Side of Wild Baseball History in Friday Loss to Guardians
The Los Angeles Angels dropped a Friday night contest against the Cleveland Guardians 8-6 at Angels Stadium in Anaheim. With the loss, the Halos are now 4-3 while the Guardians improved to 3-4 with the win.
Jose Ramirez was the standout performer across both rosters, going 3-for-4 with three homers, three runs scored and four RBIs. It marks the second straight game that the Angels have allowed a three-homer game to an opponent, something we've only seen once before in history.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
The Angels are the second team in MLB history to allow an individual 3-HR game in back-to-back games (Iván Herrera last game, José Ramírez tonight).
The other was the Red Sox on September 1 & 2, 2020 (Marcell Ozuna & Adam Duvall).
The Angels are coming off a season in which they finished last in the American League West, but they feel better about the direction of the franchise this season after signing Yusei Kikuchi and Kyle Hendricks, and trading for Jorge Soler. They also hope to have a healthy Mike Trout all season. He homered on Friday night as well.
The two teams will play each other again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 9:38 p.m. ET. Right-hander Tanner Bibee makes his second start of the year for Cleveland, bringing in a 1-0 record and a 0.00 ERA. Youngster Jack Kochanowicz takes the hill for the Angels. He's also 0-0 and owns a 3.00 ERA.
The two teams will finish out the series on Sunday afternoon.
