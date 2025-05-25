Los Angeles Angels' Taylor Ward Extends Longest Extra-Base Hit Streak in Team History
The game was already out of hand, but Taylor Ward still had a box to check off late in the Los Angeles Angels’ showdown with the Miami Marlins on Saturday night.
The Angels trailed the Marlins 6-1 in the bottom of the ninth inning, with that one run coming on a sacrifice fly by Ward back in the fourth. Ward, who had already recorded at least one extra-base hit in nine consecutive contests entering Saturday, proceeded to lead off the final frame with a ground-rule double.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Ward extending his streak to 10 games broke a tie with Darin Erstad for the longest in franchise history. Erstad previously set the record with a nine-game extra-base hit streak in 1998.
Ward eventually came around to score, even if Los Angeles went on to lose 6-2.
Ward was batting .185 with a .621 OPS this season through May 13. In the 10 games since, however, he is batting .410 with a 1.508 OPS.
On the whole this year, Ward is batting .230 with an .802 OPS. His 15 home runs are good for third-most in the American League, behind only Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh, while his 37 RBIs rank fourth and his 11 doubles are tied for 13th.
Ward and the Angels may have had their eight-game winning streak cut short Saturday, but they can still claim their series over the Marlins with a win Sunday. First pitch from Anaheim is scheduled for 4:07 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
- MILLER MAKES ODD HISTORY: Mason Miller's ERA climbed to 6.11 after his blown save against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, but the A's closer has still struck out a whopping 17.8 batters per nine innings in 2025. CLICK HERE
- FRIED STAYS HOT: Max Fried allowed just one run in 7.1 innings of action against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, lowering the New York Yankees southpaw's ERA to 1.29 on the season. CLICK HERE
- DIEKMAN WALKS AWAY: Jake Diekman, who spent last season with the New York Mets, is calling it quits after pitching for nine different franchises across 13 big league seasons. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.