Los Angeles Angels Re-Wrote Some Wild Team History in Down 2024 Season
The Los Angeles Angels finished last in the American League West this season, going 63-99. It's the latest in a string of disappointing seasons for the Halos, who haven't been over .500 since 2015. The team hasn't made the playoffs since 2014, which is the longest drought in the entire sport.
Furthermore, the roster saw superstar Shohei Ohtani leave in free agency last offseason and then saw Mike Trout suffer a season-ending injury in April, continuing his own personal downward spiral.
The Angels re-wrote their history books in several negative ways in 2024, including setting the single-season loss record. However, they also re-wrote the record books in some interesting ways as well, according to Angels PR:
The Angels used 64 different players in 2024, which tied for the third-most in a season in
franchise history (Halos used 66 different players in 2022 & 2023)...Additionally, Angels used 40 different pitchers in 2024, which equaled the Club record from 2021.
On the down side, it's tough to have that much roster turnover in a season. You'd like to have a good enough group of players - that stays healthy enough - to give you roster continuity and a chance for success. However, the more players you introduce to the roster, the better chance you have at uncovering some players that can help your future. The Angels introduced rookies like Caden Dana and Jack Kochanowicz this season, who did enough to put themselves into contention for a roster spot in 2025.
The Angels also have a respected manager in Ron Washington, who just might be the guy to navigate this transition period.
