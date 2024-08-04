Los Angeles Angels Rookie Makes Recent Baseball History with High-Velocity Heater
The Los Angeles Angels beat the New York Mets on Saturday night, 5-4, at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. The loss was a major one for the Mets, who are now 58-52 and trying to stay in the National League Wild Card race.
While a lot of attention will be focused on the Angels offensive output in a three-run seventh inning, attention should also be paid to reliever Ben Joyce, who slammed the door in the ninth inning for his first save of the season (and first of his career).
The rookie got an opportunity late because of the recent trade of closer Carlos Estevez and he did not disappoint, working 1.1 scoreless innings. He also flashed his premium fastball, which made recent history as well.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
BEN JOYCE
104.7 MPH
THAT'S THE FASTEST STRIKEOUT PITCH IN THE PITCH-TRACKING ERA (2008)
According to Langs also, there are only nine players in the pitch-tracking era to ever reach that level of velocity.
The 23-year-old is 1-0 for the season with a 1.82 ERA. He's struck out 21 hitters in 24.2 innings. A third-round pick out of the University of Tennessee, he made his debut in May of 2023.
The Angels are now 48-63 on the season and remain in fourth place in the American League West, only ahead of the Oakland Athletics.
The two teams will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:07 p.m. ET. Veteran Jose Quintana (NYM) will pitch against Griffin Canning (LAA).
