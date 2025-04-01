Los Angeles Angels Rookie Does Something Only Seen Four Times in Franchise History

Ryan Johnson is the 4th pitcher in #Angels history to record a save within his first two career games:

Marcus Gwyn (2nd game): 8/21/07 vs. NYY (3 IP in 18-9 win)

Stew Cliburn (2nd game): 4/26/85 @ SEA (4 IP in 11-3 win)

Luis Sanchez (2nd game): 4/11/81 @ SEA (0.2 IP in 7-4 win)