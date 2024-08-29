Fastball

Los Angeles Angels' Zach Neto Makes Franchise History By Recording 20-20 Season

Zach Neto hit his 20th home run of 2024 during Thursday afternoon's showdown with the Detroit Tigers, making him the first Los Angeles Angels infielder ever to post a 20-20 campaign.

Aug 23, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Rogers Centre.
Aug 23, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Rogers Centre.
The Los Angeles Angels may be well on their way to a ninth consecutive losing season, but one of their lone bright spots shined through Thursday against the Detroit Tigers.

In the fifth inning of the series finale, shortstop Zach Neto went deep off of rookie starting pitcher Keider Montero. Neto's 400-foot, two-run home run put Los Angeles up 3-0, where the score remains heading into the eighth inning.

But beyond that, the homer helped Neto make history.

The 23-year-old is now up to 20 home runs on the season to go along with his 23 stolen bases. While seven Angels players had reached 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in a single season prior to Neto, he became the first infielder in franchise history to post a 20-20 campaign.

Between Don Baylor, Bobby Bonds, Devon White, Darin Erstad, Bobby Abreu, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, every other member of the Angels' 20-20 club was either an outfielder or a designated hitter. Trout is the only one to achieve the feat at a younger age than Neto.

Neto is now batting .254 with a .771 OPS on the season, both of which are a big step up from the .225 batting average and .685 OPS he posted as a rookie in 2023. His 4.1 WAR leads all Angels position players this year, with his 20 home runs, 28 doubles, 58 runs and 66 RBI all topping the team leaderboards as well.

Luis Rengifo is Los Angeles' only player with more stolen bases than Neto this season, but he will end the year with 24 as a result of the season-ending wrist surgery he underwent earlier this month.

Neto and the Angels' next game is scheduled for Friday night against the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is on the books for 9:38 p.m. ET.

