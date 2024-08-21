Los Angeles Angels Shortstop Nearing Top of Interesting List in Team History

Most home runs in a season - (Primary) Shortstop with the @Angels franchise:

22- Jim Fregosi (1970)

19- Zach Neto (2024 via going deep in Tuesday's 9-5 victory vs KCR)

18- Fregosi (1964)

15- Fregosi (1965)

14- Andrelton Simmons (2017)

13- Fregosi (1966)

13- Dick Schofield (1986) pic.twitter.com/kUYKhjoeLQ