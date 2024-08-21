Los Angeles Angels Shortstop Nearing Top of Interesting List in Team History
The Los Angeles Angels are mired in the midst of a very down season that has them likely to finish fourth in the American League West.
However despite that, shortstop Zach Neto has a chance to make some unique team history this season if he can hit just four more home runs. With four more blasts, Neto would own the record for highest home run total by a shortstop in a single-season in franchise history.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most home runs in a season - (Primary) Shortstop with the @Angels franchise:
22- Jim Fregosi (1970)
19- Zach Neto (2024 via going deep in Tuesday's 9-5 victory vs KCR)
18- Fregosi (1964)
15- Fregosi (1965)
14- Andrelton Simmons (2017)
13- Fregosi (1966)
13- Dick Schofield (1986)
Given how powerful the shortstop position has become, it's shocking the Angels have never had a shortstop hit more than 22 blasts, but guys like David Eckstein were simply not power hitters.
The 23-year-old Neto is hitting .262 entering play on Wednesday night. He's got the 19 homers, 63 RBI and 22 stolen bases. He's posted a .327 on-base percentage and a 119 OPS+.
He was a first-round pick of the Angels back in the 2022 MLB Draft and was the first player from that draft class to make it to the big leagues.
The Angels will be back in action again on Wednesday night against the Kansas City Royals. First pitch from Kansas City is set for 8:10 p.m. ET as Johnny Cueto (LAA) pitches against Michael Lorenzen (KC). This will be Cueto's first game in the big leagues this season.
