Los Angeles Angels Shortstop Zach Neto Posts 6-RBI Game, Makes Franchise History
Zach Neto almost singlehandedly powered the Los Angeles Angels to victory on Sunday, making history in the process.
The 23-year-old shortstop started the afternoon 0-for-2, all while the Houston Astros jumped out to a 4-0 lead. That deficit got cut in half, however, when Neto came through with a two-run home run in the top of the sixth.
Los Angeles tied things up in the seventh, setting the stage for Neto to blast a leadoff, go-ahead solo home run in the eighth. Houston retook the lead in the bottom of the frame, though, then sent out Josh Hader to lock down the win.
Despite being the highest-paid closer in the American League, Hader loaded the bases then issued a game-tying walk. The bases were still juiced for Neto, who delivered a three-RBI double to left.
That chased Hader off the mound and gave the Angels all the insurance they would need to fend off an Astros comeback in the bottom of the ninth. Los Angeles held on to win 9-8, all while Neto went 3-for-5 with two home runs, two runs, six RBI and 10 total bases.
It marked Neto's second six-RBI performance of 2024, joining his explosion against the New York Yankees on Aug. 7.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Neto is the first shortstop in Angels franchise history to post multiple six-RBI games in a single season. The only other players, regardless of position, to achieve the feat for the club are Mike Trout, Kendrys Morales and Mo Vaughn.
Neto is now batting .248 with 23 home runs, 30 stolen bases, 77 RBI, a .761 OPS and a 4.9 WAR in 2024, appearing in 152 of Los Angeles' 156 games so far. Considering that's the production he's put forth in his first full MLB season, it's safe to say Neto has cemented himself as a key piece in the Angels' rebuild.
The Angels have Monday off, then open a series with the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. While Los Angeles is currently on pace to finish with its worst winning percentage in franchise history, Chicago has already tied the modern MLB record for most losses in a single season.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.