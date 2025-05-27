Los Angeles Angels' Shortstop Ties Team History, Has Chance to Break it Before End of May
Los Angeles Angels' shortstop Zach Neto hit a leadoff home run on Monday night against the New York Yankees, giving him four leadoff homers for the month.
According to @LAAngelsPR, that ties the team record for most leadoff shots in any given calendar month. Taylor Ward had four in September of 2024. Neto will have a chance to break the record before the month ends as the Angels play four more games before starting June.
The home run was Neto's only hit as he went 1-for-4 in the 5-1 loss against the New York Yankees. Los Angeles is now 25-28 and in fourth place in the American League West. They've lost three straight games. Neto is certainly doing his part though, as he's hitting .283 with an .875 OPS. The 24-year-old began the year on the injured list with a shoulder problem but has quickly emerged as a possible All-Star representative for the Halos. He's hitting .283 with nine homers and 20 RBIs in just 35 games.
The two teams will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 9:38 p.m. ET. Tyler Anderson will take the ball for the Angels while Carlos Rodon pitches for New York.
Anderson, a lefty, has gone 2-1 with a 3.60 ERA thus far while Rodon has gone 6-3 with a 2.88. He's helped carry the load in the rotation for New York, as Gerrit Cole is out for the season and Luis Gil hasn't pitched yet because of a lat injury.
