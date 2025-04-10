Los Angeles Angels Slugger Becomes Third Player in Team History to Accomplish Rare Feat
Playing against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday afternoon at Steinbrenner Field, Los Angeles Angels slugger Jo Adell showed off his power in historic fashion, hitting two home runs in the top of the fifth inning.
The latter blast gave the Halos a 10-1 lead. That home run also put Adell in a rare class of Angels players who have homered twice in one inning.
Per @LAAngelsPR:
Jo Adell is the third player in history to have two home runs in an inning.
He joins:
Kendrys Morales: July 30, 2012 at TEX
Rick Reichardt: April 30, 1966 at BOS
Adell, 26, was formerly a top prospect and he continues to show off his power at the big-league level. As of this posting, he's hitting .233 with two homers and eight RBIs. Last season, he had 20 homers and 62 RBIs, while also stealing 15 bases. He pairs with Mike Trout to make up one of the more powerful outfields in the game.
Lifetime, Adell is a .269 hitter. Assuming the Angels hold onto this big lead, they'll move to a surprising 8-4 on the season. They have the longest playoff drought in baseball, having not made the postseason since 2014.
They'll be back in action on Friday night when they travel to Houston to take on the division-rival Astros. First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET as Jack Kochanowicz (LAA) pitches against Ronel Blanco.
Kochanowicz, a rookie, is 1-0 with a 3.27 ERA while Blanco is 0-1 with a 9.45 ERA.
