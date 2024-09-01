Los Angeles Angels Slugger Could Make Very Interesting History in 2024
The Los Angeles Angels rallied from a 4-1 deficit on Saturday night to beat the Seattle Mariners, 5-4, at Angel Stadium. It was a crushing loss for Seattle, who is now 69-67 and 5.0 games back in the American League West race.
The Angels win was capped by a walk-off home run from Mickey Moniak, part of a two-homer game for him. Slugger Jo Adell also had two home runs, giving him 20 for the season.
Adell, the former top prospect, is having an incredibly weird - and potentially historic - season at the plate.
Per @JayHayKid of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast:
Jo Adell could be the 10th player ever to produce a 20-HR/15-SB season with an OBP of .290 or worse.
Adell is hitting .212 this year with just a .697 OPS. He has the 20 homers, 61 RBI and 15 steals, showing that he has the ability to be productive. However, he has just a .283 on-base percentage, which certainly isn't good enough.
Adell is still just 25 years old and he clearly has the raw talent, so perhaps he can continue to grow over the next few years into the player the Angels thought he would be when they drafted him No. 10 overall back in 2017.
The Angels and Mariners will do battle again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:07 p.m. ET. Bryce Miller will take the ball for Seattle while right-hander Caden Dana makes his major league debut for the Halos. He was 9-7 with a 2.52 ERA in Double-A this season.
