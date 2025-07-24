Los Angeles Angels Superstar Just Passed Mark McGwire in Baseball History

Most career home runs hit on the road - American League player by the age of 33 or younger:

277- Alex Rodriguez

250- Babe Ruth

238- Mickey Mantle

233- Juan Gonzalez

230- Harmon Killebrew

228- Jimmie Foxx

221- Lou Gehrig

218- Manny Ramirez

198- @Angels Mike Trout

197- Mark McGwire pic.twitter.com/ejiCFykalX