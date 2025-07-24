Los Angeles Angels Superstar Just Passed Mark McGwire in Baseball History
The Los Angeles Angels lost to the New York Mets 6-3 on Wednesday afternoon, as they were swept by the NL contenders at Citi Field.
Despite the loss, the day was another important one in the career of Angels star Mike Trout. He hit his 18th home run of the season, which puts him just four shy (396) of 400 for his career. He also now has 999 RBIs, and is one RBI shy of becoming the ninth active player with 1,000 RBIs.
Furthermore, he passed slugger Mark McGwire on an interesting list in history, according to @StatsCentre:
Most career home runs hit on the road - American League player by the age of 33 or younger:
277- Alex Rodriguez
250- Babe Ruth
238- Mickey Mantle
233- Juan Gonzalez
230- Harmon Killebrew
228- Jimmie Foxx
221- Lou Gehrig
218- Manny Ramirez
198- @Angels Mike Trout
197- Mark McGwire
Though his career has been tainted by his connection to the Steroid Era, McGwire is one of the most prolific sluggers to ever play the game. A 16-year veteran of the Oakland Athletics and St. Louis Cardinals, he was a career .263 hitter with 583 home runs and 1,414 RBIs. He led the majors in home runs in four different seasons, including hitting 70 in the epic 1998 season. A 12-time All-Star, he was a three-time Silver Slugger, a Home Run Derby champion, a Gold Glover and. World Series Champion (1989).
One of the best players in baseball history, Trout is a three-time MVP, an 11-time All-Star, a nine-time Silver Slugger and a Rookie of the Year winner. He's hitting .237 for the season.
The Angels will take on the Mariners on Thursday night.
Related MLB Stories
DOMINANT OUTING: Cristopher Sanchez threw a complete-game against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night, making rare history among Phillies lefties. CLICK HERE:
20/30 ONCE AGAIN: Jose Ramirez just keeps doing things that no player in Cleveland history has ever done. CLICK HERE:
TURNING DOWN AN OFFER: According to reports, D-backs star Corbin Carroll will not play for Taiwan at the World Baseball Classic. CLICK HERE: