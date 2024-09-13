Los Angeles Angels Trying to Avoid Embarrassing Team History Down the Stretch
The Los Angeles Angels will open up a series on Friday night at home against the Houston Astros. With 16 games left to play, the Angels are trying to avoid making some terrible team history.
According to @FieldLevelMedia, the Angels could be staring down the barrel of the worst record in franchise history. They are currently 60-86.
The Angels are also assured of finishing with a losing record for the ninth straight season, which is the longest active streak in the majors. Los Angeles needs to win at least eight of its remaining 16 games to avoid tying the franchise record for losses, 95, set in 1968 and matched in 1980.
It's been another bad year for the Angels, who are absolutely an organization in turmoil. The team lost Shohei Ohtani last offseason in free agency, then watched Mike Trout miss most of the season with yet another injury. The Halos have some young, nice pieces like Zach Neto, but have failed to develop internal answers beyond him. Furthermore, the Anthony Rendon contract is arguably the worst contract in the sport.
The Angels do have manager Ron Washington, who is well-liked and well-respected around the game, so perhaps he can help steer the ship, but it's going to be a long climb out of the doldrums.
The Angels and Astros will play on Friday night with first pitch coming at 9:38 p.m. ET. Yusei Kikuchi pitches for Houston against rookie left-hander Samuel Aldegheri, who is making his third career start on the mound.
