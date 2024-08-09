Los Angeles Angels Youngster Makes History at New Yankee Stadium
With a huge series against the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto made some unique and rare history, according to the Angels PR staff.
#Angels Zach Neto has joined Prince Fielder (May 22-24, 2015 for Texas) as the only visitors with 7+ hits and 9+ RBI in a three-game series at the new Yankee Stadium.
The only Yankees to do it are Robinson Cano (2012 vs. BOS) and DJ LeMahieu (2020 vs. TOR).
The Angels won the final game of the series 9-4 and took two of three games overall from the Yankees, who are trying to win the American League East. Neto had a grand slam in Wednesday's win.
The 23-year-old Neto was drafted in the first round of the 2022 draft out of Campbell University. He was promoted very early on in the 2023 season in a questionable move but has acquitted himself well at the major league level. He's hitting .266 this season with 16 homers and 60 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases, becoming one of the lone bright spots on an Angels team that lost Shohei Ohtani in the offseason and has seen Mike Trout be lost for the season with injury.
The Angels are 51-64 on the year and will be in Washington on Friday to take on the Nationals at Nationals Park. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. ET as Jose Soriano gets the ball against Mitchell Parker.
Soriano is 6-7 this year with a 3.47 ERA for the Halos while Parker is 6-6 with a 4.06 for the Nats.
