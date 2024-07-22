Shohei Ohtani On Pace to Join Baseball Immortals in League History
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is on pace to join the rarest inner circle of baseball history this season.
Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a massive home run in Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and is now hitting .315 with a 1.039 OPS. He's also got 30 homers and 70 RBI to go along with 23 stolen bases.
After signing a 10-year, $700 million deal in the offseason, Ohtani has done all he can to live up to the hype.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Shohei Ohtani last season: 44 HR, 185 OPS+
this season: on pace for 40+ HR & 180+ OPS+ again
40+ HR & 180+ OPS+ in consecutive seasons:
2000-04 Barry Bonds
1932-34 Jimmie Foxx
1930-31 Lou Gehrig
1926-32 Babe Ruth
1923-24 Ruth
1920-21 Ruth
Everyone on that list is a Hall of Famer and Bonds would be if not for his connection to the steroid era, so that's an incredible list for Ohtani to potentially join. He also seems on track to win his third MVP Award. If he does win, it would be his second in a row and his first ever in the National League.
Ohtani's play is a major reason why the Dodgers are 59-41 on the year and 8.0 games up in the National League West. They are seeking their first World Series title since the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
The Dodgers will be back in action on Monday night when they host the rival San Francisco Giants at 10:10 p.m. ET. Blake Snell will pitch for San Francisco while the Dodgers haven't named a starter yet.
