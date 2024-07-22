Shohei Ohtani On Pace to Join Baseball Immortals in League History

Shohei Ohtani last season: 44 HR, 185 OPS+

this season: on pace for 40+ HR & 180+ OPS+ again



40+ HR & 180+ OPS+ in consecutive seasons:



2000-04 Barry Bonds

1932-34 Jimmie Foxx

1930-31 Lou Gehrig

1926-32 Babe Ruth

1923-24 Ruth

1920-21 Ruth