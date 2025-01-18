Los Angeles Dodgers Attempting to Make Baseball History in 2025 with Japanese Connection
The Los Angeles Dodgers earned another big win in free agency on Friday by securing the services of Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki. The 23-year-old phenom has ace-like potential, as he throws 100 MPH and features one of the best splitters in the world.
The Dodgers, who already won the World Series in 2024, now have an even better roster. They'll pair Sasaki with Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow, and Blake Snell in the starting rotation, and they have several other solid rotation options behind them.
With Ohtani, Yamamoto and Sasaki, the Dodgers have become the pipeline for Japanese players to get to Major League Baseball, and they'll attempt to make baseball history with their roster in 2025.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
no team has ever had multiple Japanese-born players with 4+ WAR (BRef WAR) in the same single season
will some combo of Ohtani, Sasaki and Yamamoto become the first such teammates?
For what it's worth, Ichiro produced a 7.7 WAR for the 2001 Seattle Mariners that won 116 games. Kazuhiro Sasaki produced a 1.3 that same year, as he had 37 saves and made the All-Star Game.
If the Dodgers are able to stay healthy in 2025, they could even challenge that Mariners team for the most wins in baseball history. In addition to bringing in Snell and Sasaki, the Dodgers also re-signed Teoscar Hernandez to a three-year deal.
The Dodgers knocked off the Mets in the 2024 NLCS, and New York figures to be their biggest competition again in the National League, especially after signing Juan Soto.
