Los Angeles Dodgers’ Dalton Rushing Makes History in Much-Anticipated MLB Debut
Dalton Rushing wasted no time making his mark in the big leagues.
The Los Angeles Dodgers' top prospect made his MLB debut against the Athletics on Thursday, starting behind the plate on Will Smith's night off. Rushing drew a walk in his first career plate appearance, then came around to score on a Shohei Ohtani sacrifice fly.
Rushing one-upped himself in the third inning, singling up the middle on a 110 mile-per-hour grounder off the mound. According to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs, Rushing's blazing knock was the hardest-hit first career hit by a Dodgers player since the Statcast Era began in 2015.
By the end of the contest, Rushing was 2-for-4 with three runs, all while the Dodgers went on to win in blowout fashion.
Los Angeles' 19-2 triumph made for the second-largest margin of victory in a player's MLB debut with the Dodgers since 1900, per Langs. The only time the club has ever given a warmer welcome to a rookie was when they won by 18 in Joe Thurston's first career appearance on Sept. 2, 2002.
Rushing was batting .308 with five home runs, five doubles, 17 RBIs, 23 runs and a .938 OPS through 31 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City before getting called up, so it isn't much of a surprise to see him succeed right off the bat.
The No. 15 prospect in baseball will look to add to his impressive debut the next time he checks into the lineup, whether that be Friday's series opener against the Los Angeles Angels or some other time this weekend.
