Los Angeles Dodgers Catcher Will Smith Hits 3 Home Runs, Makes Franchise History
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith opened his Friday night with a bang, and his bat hardly cooled off from there.
Smith hit a solo home run in his first plate appearance of the night, working the Milwaukee Brewers' newly-acquired starting pitcher Aaron Civale for a seven-pitch at-bat before taking him yard. He came back with another solo homer in the bottom of the third, this time on the first pitch he saw from Civale.
The Brewers eventually took a 5-2 lead, thanks to a history-making grand slam from Rhys Hoskins, and the Dodgers were suddenly in a hole despite Smith's best efforts.
Smith drew a walk in the fifth, then picked up right where he left off in the seventh. He blasted yet another solo homer to tie the score at 5-5, completing Los Angeles' comeback. He drew another walk in the eighth and came around to score as the Dodgers capped off their 8-5 victory.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Smith is now just the fourth catcher in Dodgers history to hit three home runs in a single game.
Roy Campanella was the franchise's first backstop to achieve the feat, doing so in 1950, and no one else did it until Mike Piazza in 1996. Yasmani Grandal then joined the list in 2016, eight years before Smith.
Considering Campanella and Piazza are both Hall of Famers, and that the other three catchers on the list have combined for 25 All-Star appearances, it is quite the accomplishment for Smith to join their company.
Smith is now batting .276 with 14 home runs, 53 RBI, an .851 OPS and a 2.9 WAR on the season. The 29-year-old was not voted in as the National League's starting catcher for the upcoming All-Star Game, but he is certainly in contention to earn a roster spot as a reserve for the second season in a row.
