Los Angeles Dodgers Catcher Will Smith Makes Franchise History in NLDS Game 4
The Los Angeles Dodgers left no doubt in Game 4 of the NLDS on Wednesday night, and neither did Will Smith.
The All-Star catcher had gotten off to shaky start in the Divisional Series against the San Diego Padres, sitting at 0-for-9 by the time he stepped up to the plate in the top of the third. Then, following up a leadoff double from Max Muncy, Smith broke out of his slump in a big way.
Smith got a hold of a high sinker, sending it 432 feet to straightaway center. The deep fly ball careened off of the batter's eye, making it a two-run home run for Smith and a 5-0 lead for Los Angeles.
As noted by MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Smith has now hit six home runs in his postseason career. That vaults him past Steve Yeager for most by a catcher in Dodgers franchise history.
Smith's other playoff home runs came in Game 5 of the 2020 NLCS, Game 2 of the 2020 World Series, Game 2 of the 2021 NLDS, Game 4 of the 2021 NLDS and Game 1 of the 2021 NLDS. He had gone 15 consecutive postseason games and 67 postseason plate appearances without a homer prior to his third-inning bomb on Wednesday.
The Dodgers are now 4-2 when Smith hits a home run in the playoffs, having claimed an 8-0 win in Game 4.
In 128 regular season games this year, Smith hit .248 with 20 home runs, 75 RBI, a .760 OPS and a 3.5 WAR, making his second consecutive All-Star appearance in the process. He is batting just .077 with a .602 OPS so far in the postseason, however, with his home run standing out as his lone hit this October.
Smith and the Dodgers will return to Los Angeles for Game 5 of the NLDS on Friday. First pitch for the do-or-die showdown is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET.
