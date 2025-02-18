Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs Set to Make Baseball History on Opening Day 2025
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs are set to usher in the 2025 season on March 18-19 with a two-game series at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.
And now we know the pitching matchup for the Opening Day contest: The Dodgers will send Japanese righty Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the mound while the Cubs will pitch Japanese lefty Shota Imanaga.
That matchup is set to create history on multiple fronts, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs Shota Imanaga in Game 1 in Japan will be:
- the first matchup of Japanese-born SP in a regular-season MLB game at the Tokyo Dome
-the first matchup between Japanese-born SP in an Opening Day game
Yamamoto, 26, signed a 12-year deal with the Dodgers last offseason and promptly helped them win the World Series for the first time since 2020. Though he dealt with an injury that limited him to just 90.0 regular season innings, he went 7-2 with a 3.00 ERA. He also struck out 105 batters in those 90.0 innings, showing the kind of stuff that made him an ace in Japan.
Imanaga, 31, signed a more modest four-year deal with the Cubs last offseason, but he greatly outkicked that deal's coverage by going 15-3 with a 2.91 ERA. He struck out 174 batters in 173.1 innings and earned an All-Star nod.
Furthermore, Imanaga finished fifth in the National League Cy Young voting.
The Asian connection doesn't stop there, as Shohei Ohtani will be the DH for the Dodgers and Roki Sasaki will also take the mound for Los Angeles in the series.
Related MLB Stories
DECISION TIME: Terry Francona of the Reds revealed his plan for former top prospect Matt McLain, who is coming back from injury. CLICK HERE:
HISTORIC HURLERS: Jacob deGrom, Chris Sale and Shane Bieber have each won Cy Young Awards in their careers. But they also have this in common. CLICK HERE:
TOP CANADIAN: Josh Naylor of the Diamondbacks was listed as the most influential Canadian in all of baseball by the Canadian Baseball Network. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.