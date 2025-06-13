Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Gets Company in Amazing Baseball History
Los Angeles Dodgers' longtime ace Clayton Kershaw got some company in some impressive baseball history on Thursday when Detroit Tigers' star Tarik Skubal dominated the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Kershaw in 2016 and Skubal this year are the only pitchers in at least the last 125 seasons of history to have 100 or more strikeouts and five or fewer walks in a 12-start span. Skubal now has 101 strikeouts and five walks in his last 12 starts.
The reigning American League Cy Young winner, Skubal is now 7-2 with a 1.99 ERA. The Tigers have the best record in the American League at 45-25 after the 4-1 win.
Kershaw, 37, is now in the 18th year of his career, all with Los Angeles. He's gone 213-94 lifetime with a 2.51 ERA. His .694 winning percentage is the best of any current pitcher. A 10-time All-Star and a three-time Cy Young winner, Kershaw has won five ERA titles, a Triple Crown and an MVP. He's also won a Gold Glove.
He's 1-0 this season with a 4.35 ERA. He's made just five starts after starting the year on the 60-day injured list.
The Dodgers will be back in action on Friday night when they host the rival San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto will pitch for LA as All-Star Logan Webb goes for San Francisco.
Kershaw will be on the mound on Saturday night at 10:10 p.m. ET when he's opposed by Landon Roupp.