Los Angeles Dodgers Continue to Chase Baseball History with Great Pitching Performances
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night, 4-1, but they continue to chase baseball history despite the loss.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
the Dodgers have allowed 4 runs or fewer in 22 consecutive games, extending a franchise record
it’s tied for the 4th-longest single-season such streak in the live-ball era (1920) with the 1924 Senators, behind only:
2017 CLE: 25
2010 SF: 23
1972 CHC: 23
the all-time list they’re chasing:
most consecutive games allowing 4 runs or fewer, single season in MLB history:
1916 NYG: 29
1909 CHC: 29
2017 CLE: 25
1917 CHW: 24
1916 BSN: 24
1906 CHW: 24
What makes this accomplishment so impressive is that only one team from the last 100 years is on this list with the Dodgers, and that's the 2017 Cleveland franchise. It makes sense to see teams from the Dead Ball Era on this list, but to do this in modern baseball, with the emphasis on the home run ball, is very special.
Furthermore, the Dodgers entered this season with all kinds of pitching question marks. Walker Buehler only recently returned from Tommy John recovery, Clayton Kershaw is still out and Tony Gonsolin is out for the season as well. The Dodgers have done this with young pitchers like Gavin Stone and injury-question marks like Tyler Glasnow and James Paxton.
The Dodgers are now 29-16 on the season and already lead the National League by 7.5 games over the Padres and Diamondbacks.
The Giants are 9.0 back at 20-25 overall for the year.
