Los Angeles Dodgers Could Make Baseball History if They Win World Series in Game 4

If the Los Angeles Dodgers close out the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday night, they will do so in historic fashion with regards to how they've used their pitching.
Per @CodifyBaseball on social media:
No team has ever won a World Series while using at least 4 pitchers in every game. The Dodgers have already used 6, 5, and 7 pitchers in their first 3 games, and tonight is a bullpen game for LA. #WorldSeries
While baseball has moved to the idea of "bullpenning" over the last decade, the Dodgers have taken it to the extreme in these playoffs. However, it hasn't really been because of desire, it's been because of necessity.
The Dodgers have been ravaged by injuries this season on the pitching front and have been forced to call audibles at every turn. Shohei Ohtani hasn't pitched all season because of Tommy John surgery and Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin have also missed the entire year.
Clayton Kershaw has missed most of the season and Emmett Sheehan and Gavin Stone are also out. Furthermore, Tyler Glasnow is out for the year with injury. James Paxton started the year in the rotation but was designated for assignment earlier in the summer.
The Dodgers have essentially three healthy starters in Jack Flaherty, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Walker Buehler. Yamamoto and Buehler also missed extensive time this season because of injury.
Game 4 will begin at 8:08 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Dodgers are seeking their first championship since the 2020 season.
