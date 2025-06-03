Los Angeles Dodgers Falter Despite Shohei Ohtani's History-Making Home Run
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost 4-3 in 10-innings on Monday night against the New York Mets, falling in a National League Championship Series rematch at Dodger Stadium.
With the loss, the Dodgers are now 36-24, but they still lead the National League West. The Mets are 38-22 and in first place in the National League East.
Shohei Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a home run in the loss. The blast was his 23rd of the season, which ties him for the league-lead with Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners.
It also made even more history for Ohtani, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most home runs in team’s first 60 games, Dodgers history:
2025 Shohei Ohtani: 23
1955 Duke Snider: 22
1951 Gil Hodges: 21
And this one...
Most home runs out of leadoff spot in team’s first 60 games:
2025 Shohei Ohtani: 23
1996 Brady Anderson: 20
2024 Gunnar Henderson: 19
It's been another great year for the 30-year-old, who is now hitting .292 with a .386 on-base percentage. His 23 home runs go with 39 RBIs and 11 stolen bases, making him one of the best offensive players in the league yet again. The reigning National League MVP, Ohtani is in position to potentially win his fourth MVP Award this season.
The Dodgers and Mets will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 10:10 p.m. ET. Future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw will pitch for LA against right-hander Tylor Megill.
Kershaw is 0-0 with a 4.91 ERA while Megill is 4-4 with a 3.52.
Related MLB Stories
CONTINUING ON: Luke Voit, who led baseball in home runs in the pandemic-2020 season, will continue his career in Japan. CLICK HERE:
ON THE MOVE? Jarren Duran, who won the All-Star Game MVP last year, is drawing trade interest from the San Diego Padres. CLICK HERE:
ELLY THE MAN: Elly De La Cruz, still just 23, is in a rare and elite class of baseball history for the Cincinnati Reds. CLICK HERE: