Los Angeles Dodgers' Hurler Stands Alongside Cy Young Winners in Baseball History
It's been a special year for Los Angeles Dodgers' starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow, who is in his first year in Los Angeles after being traded from the Tampa Bay Rays this past offseason.
The righty is 8-5 with a 2.88 ERA while carrying an injury-riddled Dodgers' rotation and making a case for an All-Star Game selection next month.
Furthermore, he stands alongside multiple Cy Young winners in baseball history after another dominant start on Saturday night.
Per @JayHayKid of the Baseball is Dead podcast:
Tyler Glasnow is the 9th pitcher *ever* with 135+ K and 25 or fewer BB through the first 16 starts of a season.
The others to do so:
Roger Clemens
Pedro Martínez
Curt Schilling
Clayton Kershaw
Max Scherzer
Chris Sale
Gerrit Cole
Corbin Burnes
Every pitcher on that list has won at least one Cy Young award except for Schilling and Sale, and each of them have won World Series rings, so that's great company for Glasnow to be in.
The biggest key to Glasnow's success has been health. Sixteen starts is already his second-most starts he's ever made in a season and he's on track to break the record of 21 that he set a year ago with Tampa Bay.
Lifetime, he's 38-32 with a 3.73 ERA. He's helped the Dodgers get to a 48-31 record and they lead the National League West by 8.5 games at this time.
Los Angeles is back in action on Monday when they take on the Chicago White Sox in Chicago. The White Sox are 21-58 and own the worst record in the majors.
First pitch is 8:10 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.