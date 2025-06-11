Los Angeles Dodgers' Infielder Makes History on the Mound as Part of Blowout Loss
The Los Angeles Dodgers were blown out 11-1 by the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night, and infielder Enrique Hernandez made some wild history..... on the mound of all places?
Per Jessica Brand, formerly of Baseball Reference:
Enrique Hernández came into Tuesday's game in the 6th inning. It is the earliest inning a #Dodgers position player came into pitch since moving to Los Angeles in 1958.
It is the franchise's earliest since Ben Chapman, May 18, 1945, who entered in the 2nd inning, and got the win.
Per new rules, implemented in 2023, position players can pitch if a team is trailing by eight runs at any point, so that's what got Hernandez into the game.
Hernandez actually worked 2.1 innings in relief, giving up just one earned run (two total) on three hits. He walked two and struck out zero. He's appeared in three games this season, throwing 4.1 innings. He's allowed just one earned run and has an ERA of 2.08. Unfortunately, he's yet to strike anybody out.
The Dodgers are now 40-28 on the season, but they continue to lead the National League West. The Padres are 38-28, just two games back, however they are in third with the San Francisco Giants sandwiched in-between them.
The two teams will finish out their series on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:10 p.m. ET. Right-hander Randy Vasquez will pitch for San Diego while Ben Casparius will go for LA.
He's gone 4-1 with a 2.93 ERA this year while Vasquez is 3-4 with a 3.69.