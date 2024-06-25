Los Angeles Dodgers' Infielder Extends One of the Wildest Streaks in Baseball History
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the lowly Chicago White Sox 3-0 on Monday night at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. With the win, the Dodgers are an impressive 49-31 while the loss drops the White Sox to 21-59, the worst mark in baseball.
Playing in the absence of Mookie Betts, who is on the IL, Dodgers' shortstop Miguel Rojas went 2-for-4 with a run scored in the win. He's hitting .284 for the season and also extended one of the wildest streaks in baseball history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
the Dodgers are now 23-0 when Miguel Rojas has at least 1 hit this season
that extends the longest streak of team wins when a certain player has a hit to start a season since 1900, ahead of:
2010 Carlos Peña: 20
1931 Jimmie Foxx: 19
1962 Don Drysdale: 18
1903 Long Tom Hughes: 18
h/t @EliasSports
That's an incredible stat for the 35-year-old to be a part of. In 134 at-bats this year, he's hitting the .284 but also has three homers, 15 RBI and three stolen bases.
In his 11th year in the big leagues, it's the third season that Rojas has played with the Dodgers. He began his career in Los Angeles in 2014 before spending the next eight with the Miami Marlins. He came back to Los Angeles before the 2023 season. A lifetime .259 hitter, Rojas is a solid and versatile option for manager Dave Roberts. He's getting an extended run here with Metts expected to miss six-to-eight weeks with a hand injury.
