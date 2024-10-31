Los Angeles Dodgers Make Baseball History with World Series Title
The Los Angeles Dodgers captured the 2024 World Series title on Wednesday night by defeating the New York Yankees in Game 5 at Yankee Stadium.
The Dodgers won the series 4-1. It was the first title for the organization since the COVID-shortened 2020 season and the first full-season championship since 1988. The title was the eighth in the history of the Dodgers organization.
The Dodgers were built to win the World Series after acquiring Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto over the last few seasons, so the title wasn't necessarily surprising. However, what was surprising was the way in which the Dodgers won in Game 5.
The team overcame a five-run deficit by scoring five unearned runs in the fifth inning to tie the game at 5-5. After falling behind 6-5, the Dodgers scored two more runs in the top of the eighth inning to eventually reach the final score of 7-6.
It was a truly historic comeback, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
The largest comeback in a World Series-clinching win is 1925 Game 7, when the Pirates trailed by 4 (h/t @EliasSports)
the Dodgers trailed by 5. it is now tied
The Dodgers five-run comeback is now the biggest in a clinching game in World Series history. When they were down 6-5, the Dodgers tied the game on a sacrifice fly by Gavin Lux. They got the eventual game-winning run on a sac fly by Mookie Betts.
Betts now has three World Series titles, making him the leader among active players.
The Dodgers went 98-64 in the regular season.
