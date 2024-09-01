Los Angeles Dodgers Make Franchise History with Home Run Fest Against Diamondbacks
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-6 on Saturday night, earning a big win in the battle for the National League West.
With the win, the Dodgers are now 82-54. They are 6.0 games ahead of the D'Backs and currently hold the No. 1 spot in the National League playoff picture. They have won four straight and eight of their last 10.
The Dodgers used the longball to fuel this victory, getting back-to-back-to-back home runs to start the game from Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman. According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, this is the first time in Dodgers history that they have hit three straight homers to start a game.
When the Dodgers signed Ohtani this offseason, this is what they were envisioning: A dynamic offense that would give pitchers nightmares. It's done just that.
Ohtani is likely to win his third MVP award in the last four years this season. He is putting together a year unlike anything we've ever seen. Ohtani is hitting .293 with 44 homers and 43 stolen bases. He is working to become the first player in history to go 50/50 for a year.
Betts is also putting up great numbers, though he missed significant time with injury. He's hitting .297 with 14 homers, 55 RBI and 13 steals.
Always consistent, Freeman is hitting .286 with 19 homers and 78 RBI.
The Dodgers will play the Diamondbacks again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:10 p.m. ET.
Justin Wrobleski will pitch for the Dodgers against Brandon Pfaadt.
