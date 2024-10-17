Los Angeles Dodgers Make History With Another Blowout, Shutout Playoff Win
After falling off pace in Game 2, the Los Angeles Dodgers returned to their dominant selves in Game 3 of the NLCS on Wednesday night.
The Dodgers slowly crawled their way towards a blowout win over the New York Mets, scoring in the second, sixth, eighth and ninth innings to eventually secure an 8-0 victory. The onslaught started with an RBI single from Will Smith and a sacrifice fly from Tommy Edman, but eventually featured home runs from Kiké Hernandez, Shohei Ohtani and Max Muncy.
Los Angeles also managed to get another shutout out of their banged up pitching staff, this time riding 4.0 scoreless innings from starter Walker Buehler. Michael Kopech, Ryan Braiser and Blake Treinen each tossed 1.0 scoreless frame in relief, then Ben Casparius capped things off with 2.0 of his own.
Altogether, the Dodgers allowed just four hits and four walks while striking out 13. Their offense, on the other hand, made the most of their 10 hits and seven walks.
Game 3 marked the Dodgers' fourth shutout win this postseason, all of which have come in their last five games. They closed out the NLDS against the San Diego Padres with an 8-0 win in Game 4 and a 2-0 win in Game 5, then opened up the NLCS with a 9-0 win over the Mets.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, only one team in MLB history has posted more shutout wins in a single postseason. The 2016 Cleveland Guardians held their opponents scoreless five times en route to an American League pennant that year.
As for the other teams to record four shutout wins, the 2021 and 2020 Atlanta Braves, 2012 and 2010 San Francisco Giants, 1998 New York Yankees and 1905 New York Giants make up the rest of that exclusive list. The 2020 Braves are the only team of those six not to emerge as World Series champions.
However, none of those teams have come close to the all-around dominance the Dodgers have displayed over the past week.
No team in MLB history had racked up as many as three shutout wins by five-plus runs during a single playoff run, until Los Angeles did it this past week, per Langs. And just for good measure, all three of those Dodger victories came by at least eight runs.
Leading the NLCS 2-1, the Dodgers will return to action Thursday night at 8:08 p.m. ET. Rookie Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who got the ball rolling in Los Angeles' Game 5 shutout against San Diego last week, has been pegged as the Dodgers' probable starter.
