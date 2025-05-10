Los Angeles Dodgers Make History in Roller Coaster Win Over Arizona Diamondbacks
The Arizona Diamondbacks gave the Los Angeles Dodgers a bit of a scare Friday night.
Then they gave them another – and another.
Los Angeles struck first, scoring a run in the top of the first on a Freddie Freeman sacrifice fly. Ketel Marte and Eugenio Suárez hit home runs in the bottom of the frame to make it a 3-1 affair, though.
The Dodgers proceeded to score seven unanswered runs, going up 8-3 by the end of the third inning. Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s grand slam in the bottom of the fifth flipped the script once again, however, all before Marte and Randal Grichuk blasted homers in the bottom of the eighth to put the D-backs back on top 11-8.
With their backs against the wall, the Dodgers strung together a decisive rally in the top of the ninth. Andy Pages and Kiké Hernández hit RBI doubles, while Max Muncy knotted the score with an RBI single. Shohei Ohtani put the cherry on top of the comeback with a towering three-run home run to right-center.
Los Angeles held on to win 14-11, securing a historic series-opening victory in the process.
According to OptaSTATS, the Dodgers are the only MLB team in the modern era to take the lead, then trail by two-plus runs, then lead by five-plus runs, then trail by three-plus runs, then lead by three-plus runs over the course of a single game.
The Dodgers held onto their spot atop the National League standings with the win, while the Diamondbacks nearly fell back to .500 with the loss.
The division rivals will face off again Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET.
