Los Angeles Dodgers Make History with Early Season Attendance Figures
The Los Angeles Dodgers are the reigning World Series champions, and they are also quite a big draw at the box office, making history through the first few months of 2025.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today:
The Dodgers passed 2 million in attendance in just 40 home games, the quickest in franchise history.
The Dodgers will have 41 more home games to add to that total, plus likely playoff games which are sure to sell out as well. Armed with MVPs like Shohei Ohtani, Clayton Kershaw, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, it's easy to understand why people want to flock to Dodger Stadium, and they also have quite an international footprint with Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki.
Sasaki is still hurt, but he's certainly a draw, and a curiosity, in his first season since coming over from Japan.
Los Angeles enters play on Sunday at 47-31 and in first place in the National League West. They are also battling for the best record in the National League and they'll have a likely opportunity to get homefield advantage throughout the playoffs. They won the World Series last season in five games against the Yankees.
They'll play the Washington Nationals again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani will make his second start of the season, serving as an opener once again. He allowed one run on two hits in one inning earlier this week.
He'll be opposed by right-hander Michael Soroka, who has enjoyed somewhat of a resurgence this season, going 3-5 with a 5.06 ERA.
The Dodgers will be off on Monday.
