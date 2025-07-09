Los Angeles Dodgers Make Unwanted History as Brutal Cold Streak Continues
The All-Star break can't come soon enough for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Even after scoring first against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, the Dodgers went on to lose 5-1. It marked their fifth loss in a row, and in historic fashion, too.
Over their last five games, Los Angeles has scored a total of eight runs. According to Blake Harris, that is good for their fewest over a five-game stretch since 2017.
As for their -33 run differential during that span, it is their worst since 1932.
Even with their brutal cold streak still going, the Dodgers still boast the best record in the National League at 56-37. Their lead atop the NL West sits at 5.0 games, even with the San Francisco Giants rattling off four wins in a row.
Los Angeles' offense has fallen flat big time, though, and a week off may be the thing that helps them break out of their funk. Until then, the Dodgers have one game left against the Brewers on Wednesday, followed by a weekend series at the Giants.
