Los Angeles Dodgers Make Unwanted History as Brutal Cold Streak Continues

After their losing streak reached five games against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers broke an undesirable 93-year franchise record.

Sam Connon

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) walks away from the batter’s box after being called out on strikes against the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth inning at American Family Field.
/ Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
The All-Star break can't come soon enough for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Even after scoring first against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, the Dodgers went on to lose 5-1. It marked their fifth loss in a row, and in historic fashion, too.

Over their last five games, Los Angeles has scored a total of eight runs. According to Blake Harris, that is good for their fewest over a five-game stretch since 2017.

As for their -33 run differential during that span, it is their worst since 1932.

Even with their brutal cold streak still going, the Dodgers still boast the best record in the National League at 56-37. Their lead atop the NL West sits at 5.0 games, even with the San Francisco Giants rattling off four wins in a row.

Los Angeles' offense has fallen flat big time, though, and a week off may be the thing that helps them break out of their funk. Until then, the Dodgers have one game left against the Brewers on Wednesday, followed by a weekend series at the Giants.

Sam Connon
