Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy Joins Hall of Famer in Baseball History After Big Day
The Los Angeles Dodgers rolled over the Washington Nationals 13-7 on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium, moving to 48-31 for the year.
Shohei Ohtani had a big day, throwing a scoreless inning on the mound and going 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs at the plate.
Furthermore, Max Muncy went 2-for-4 with two home runs and seven RBIs. One of those blasts was a grand slam, and his big performance helped him join some extremely rare history.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
The @Dodgers' Max Muncy had 7 RBI today, 22 days after he had 7 RBI against the Yankees on May 31. That is the fewest number of days between games with 7+ RBI since Ralph Kiner in 1951 with the Pirates (14 days, 7/4-7/18).
That's elite company to be in, considering Kiner is a Hall of Famer.
A 10-year veteran of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians, he was a six-time All-Star. He hit 369 home runs and drove in 1,015, posting six seasons of 100 RBIs or more. He also missed two years at the beginning of his career for military service.
As for Muncy, he's a 10-year veteran of the Oakland Athletics and Dodgers. An integral part of the championship runs in 2020 and 2024, he's a .229 career hitter with 206 home runs and 582 RBIs. He's a two-time All-Star. This year, he has 11 home runs.
The Dodgers are off on Monday, but they'll take on the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night at Coors Field.
Related MLB Stories
ONE EXPENSIVE CARD: Livvy Dunne, the girlfriend of Paul Skenes, spent nearly $3,000 on a Skenes baseball card at the recent Fanatics fest. CLICK HERE:
TAKING A SHOT? David Ortiz, the Baseball Hall of Famer, seemingly took a shot at Rafael Devers on Instagram in the wake of Devers getting traded to the Giants. CLICK HERE:
IKF REUNION?: The Yankees are reportedly interested in acquiring infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who previously played for the team. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.