Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy Makes Rare Baseball History vs. Cubs on Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers' infielder Max Muncy joined some extremely rare history on Wednesday as a result of his second-inning double.
Playing against the Chicago Cubs in Game 2 of the Tokyo Series, Muncy roped a double off Justin Steele, which helped fuel a two-run inning.
It also gave him a hit in his fifth different country, and according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Max Muncy now has at least one hit in Japan, the US, Canada, Mexico & South Korea
he’s the 4th MLB player with a hit in 5 countries/territories, joining:
Xander Bogaerts
Paul Goldschmidt
Edgardo Alfonzo
h/t @EliasSports
Obviously, baseball's schedule and worldwide footprint have expanded, making things like this more possible, but it's still very impressive and show's Muncy's durability and ability.
The 34-year-old is now in the ninth year of his career with the Oakland Athletics and Dodgers. A two-time All-Star, he helped Los Angeles win the World Series in both 2020 and 2024. He entered this season as a lifetime .228 hitter with 195 homers, putting him just five away from the 200-homer plateau.
Just one of many talented offensive options in the Dodgers' lineup, Muncy helps make the lineup one of the deepest in baseball. He's just one of several reasons why the Dodgers remain favorites to win the World Series again this season.
They beat the Yankees in five games a season ago.
With the Toyko Series now in the books, the Dodgers will return home for the domestic Opening Day, which is March 27 at home against the Detroit Tigers. The Dodgers are 2-0 after winning 6-3 on Wednesday.
