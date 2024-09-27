Shohei Ohtani Becomes First Player in Last 23 Years of Baseball History to Hit This Mark
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 7-2 on Thursday night in Los Angeles. WIth the win, the Dodgers captured the National League West title.
At 95-64, Los Angeles can spend the final weekend of the regular season focusing on trying to secure homefield advantage throughout the National League playoffs. They are 1.0 game ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies in that quest.
In the win, the Dodgers got home runs from catcher Will Smith (20) and outfielder Andy Pages (12). They also got 5.0 strong innings from Walker Buehler on the mound, who is trying to regain his form after coming back from Tommy John surgery.
And it wouldn't be a Dodgers game without mentioning something historic from Shohei Ohtani... The superstar went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and an RBI.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Shohei Ohtani is the first player with 400+ total bases since 2001, when Sammy Sosa, Luis Gonzalez, Barry Bonds and Todd Helton all did so
Ohtani has put together one of the greatest seasons in baseball history and it's sure to lead him to his third MVP Award in the last four years.
In his first year in Los Angeles, he's hitting .305 with 53 homers and 126 RBI. He's also stolen 56 bases, marking the first time ever that a player has gone 50/50 in a season.
The Dodgers begin the final series of the year on Friday night at Coors Field against the Rockies. First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET.
