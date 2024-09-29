MVP Favorite Shohei Ohtani Enters Final Day of Season with More History in Hand

Shohei Ohtani has 10 HR & 15 SB this month



only other players with 10+ HR & 15+ SB in a calendar month:



Aug 2024 Shohei Ohtani (12 HR, 15 SB)

