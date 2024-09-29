MVP Favorite Shohei Ohtani Enters Final Day of Season with More History in Hand
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 13-2 on Saturday night at Coors Field.
With the win, the Dodgers are now 97-64 on the year. They are the No. 1 seed in the upcoming National League playoffs and will receive homefield advantage throughout.
The Rockies secured a 100-loss season in the defeat. They are 61-100.
In the win, Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani went 2-for-5 with a stolen base. He now has 58 stolen bases to go along with his 54 homers, 130 RBI and .310 batting average.
He's also rewriting history at every turn, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Shohei Ohtani has 10 HR & 15 SB this month
only other players with 10+ HR & 15+ SB in a calendar month:
Aug 2024 Shohei Ohtani (12 HR, 15 SB)
Aug 2004 Carlos Beltrán (10 HR, 16 SB)
It's been that special of a season for Ohtani, who seems like a foregone conclusion to win his third MVP Award. When he does win the award, he'll also join Frank Robinson as the only palyers in baseball history to win the award in both leagues.
As Ohtani enters the final day of the regular season, he also has a chance to capture the batting title depending on what happens with Luis Arraez of the San Diego Padres.
The Dodgers and Rockies will finish out the regular season on Sunday afternoon at 3:10 p.m. ET. Every game around the league begins at the same time on the last day of the season.
Anthony Banda will start for LA while Ryan Feltner pitches for the Rockies.
