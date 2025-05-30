Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees Set to Make History in Showdown of MVPs
The stars shined bright when the Los Angeles Dodgers faced the New York Yankees in the World Series last fall, but that was only the beginning.
The Dodgers had three MVP winners in their lineup for the Fall Classic, adding Shohei Ohtani to Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. The Yankees, meanwhile, had Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.
Ohtani, Betts and Freeman now have Los Angeles sitting atop the NL West one-third of the way through the 2025 campaign, while Judge has joined forces with two new former MVP winners to carry New York to first place in the AL East. With Stanton still on the injured list, Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt have cemented themselves as staples in the lineup.
As a result, the World Series rematch this weekend will be one for the record books.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Ohtani, Betts and Freeman facing Judge, Bellinger and Goldschmidt will mark the first game in MLB history in which both teams have had three former MVPs in their batting order. The next closest occurrence came in 2023, when Judge, Stanton and Josh Donaldson faced Betts, Freeman and Clayton Kershaw, but Kershaw was pitching instead of batting.
Judge and Ohtani appear to be on MVP-worthy paths again this season, with both superstars seeking back-to-back honors. The former will be looking for revenge this weekend, though, considering the latter came away with a championship ring the last time they faced off.
New York and Los Angeles will face off three times this weekend, starting Friday at 10:10 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
- SALES REACHES 2,500: Chris Sale broke Randy Johnson's record for fewest innings pitched to reach 2,500 strikeouts, hitting the milestone in Thursday's showdown between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies. CLICK HERE
- KC ROOKIE DEALING: Noah Cameron allowed one run in 6.1 innings against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, earning the Kansas City Royals' top pitching prospect a spot in the history books. CLICK HERE
- ROCKIES REACH NEW LOW: By dropping Tuesday's showdown with the Chicago Cubs, the Colorado Rockies made history by locking in their 21st consecutive series loss dating back to last season. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.