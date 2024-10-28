Los Angeles Dodgers' Tommy Edman Looking to Make History in World Series Game 3
Tommy Edman won NLCS MVP last week, and he has not cooled off at all in the World Series.
The Los Angeles Dodgers utility man went 2-for-4 with a single and a double in Game 1 against the New York Yankees on Friday, then 2-for-4 with a double and a home run in Game 2 on Saturday. That is coming right off the bat of three consecutive two-hit games to end the NLCS against the New York Mets, giving him multiple hits in each of his last five appearances.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Houston Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez is the only player ever to post a longer streak in the playoffs, recording multiple hits in six consecutive games in the 2023 postseason. Edman can tie that record with another two-plus hits on Monday.
On the whole this postseason, Edman has seven multi-hit showings. He also did it in Game 1 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres and Game 2 of the NLCS against the Mets.
That is already tied for the most multi-hit games in a single postseason in Dodgers history, per Langs. Mookie Betts also had seven such performances in 2020, matching the total that Steve Garvey put up in 1981.
Should Edman get another two-plus hits in Game 3 of the World Series, he will be one shy of the MLB record over the course of one playoff run. Troy Glaus, Marquis Grissom and Marty Barrett each had nine multi-hit games in 2002, 1996 and 1986, respectively.
The 29-year-old Edman, who came over from the St. Louis Cardinals in a three-team deadline swap, did not make his season debut until mid-August due to a wrist injury. The former Gold Glove winner hit .237 with six home runs, 20 RBI, six stolen bases, a .711 OPS and a 0.9 WAR across 37 regular season games with the Dodgers.
Through 13 games this postseason, Edman is batting .365 with two home runs, 13 RBI, four stolem bases and a .935 OPS. He has contributed 0.603 Win Probability Added and 16.59% Championship Win Probability Added so far this October.
Edman can add to those totals Monday night in the Bronx, and he likely will if he does indeed make history at the plate.
First pitch for Game 3 is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET.
