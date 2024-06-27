Los Angeles Dodgers' Pitcher Does Something Not Done in 11 Years of Team History
The Los Angeles Dodgers shut out the Chicago White Sox 4-0 on Wednesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.
With the win, Los Angeles is now 51-31 on the year while the loss drops the White Sox to a league-worst 21-61.
Shohei Ohtani hit a home run, registering an RBI for his 10th straight game, but the real story was the work on the mound of Dodgers' righty Gavin Stone.
The youngster threw a complete game shutout, striking out seven and walking none over the nine innings of work. He gave up only four hits and shredded through the White Sox lineup on just 103 pitches.
He also put himself in some team history that hasn't been seen in more than a decade, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Gavin Stone SHO!
Dodgers’ first CG of any kind since a Walker Buehler SHO on 4/25/22
at 25 years & 255 days old, Stone is the youngest Dodger with a SHO since Clayton Kershaw on 7/2/13 (25y, 105d)
As the Dodgers rotation has dealt with all kinds of injuries this year, Stone is now 9-2 with a 2.73 ERA. He's struck out 70 batters in 89.0 innings and owns a 1.12 WHIP through 15 starts.
The 25-year-old was a fifth-round pick of the Dodgers back in the 2020 draft. He played his college ball at Central Arkansas.
The Dodgers will be off on Thursday but will start a series on Friday with the rival San Francisco Giants. First pitch from Oracle Park is set for 10:15 p.m. ET.
